Twin Peaks Sets Sights on Further International Franchise Growth

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following a historic franchise agreement that brought Twin Peaks Restaurant across the border to Mexico City, the ultimate sports lodge is aiming to take its sports watching paradise to more markets around the globe.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that Vice President of Franchise Development Glenn Moon and his team are seeking development opportunities overseas in Brazil, Canada, Columbia, India and more countries throughout the world. After inking multiple development agreements totaling 21 incremental new lodges last year in the U.S., Moon’s team has already eclipsed that number in 2022 with 22 new lodges signed year to date and another 10 to 16 in the final stages of execution.

“We’re ready to paint the globe buffalo plaid,” Hummel said. “Glenn joined our team in February of last year and has already spurred rapid development both in the U.S. and in Latin America. We’re excited to turn our focus towards international growth, starting with Canada, India and South America. We can’t wait to show more countries that our scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views make Twin Peaks the sports viewing spot they’ve been missing.”

Twin Peaks was recently named to Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Top 500” list, Black Box’s “Top 5 Restaurant Brands” and Restaurant Business’ “Top 500” list for 2022. In addition to receiving these accolades, Twin Peaks spent the second quarter of the year upgrading its technology for the back-of-house staff and to boost the customer experience. Twin Peaks offers comprehensive marketing and branding, a one-of-a-kind lodge atmosphere, high traffic, worthwhile compensation and more.

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 91 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

