Twin Peaks Sets Sights on Aggieland

The ultimate sports lodge is seeking up to 120 team members for June 21 grand opening

Bryan, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sports fans throughout the heart of the Brazos Valley are about to have a new go-to destination to cheer on their favorite teams when Twin Peaks makes its Bryan debut on Monday, June 21!

Located at 768 N. Earl Rudder Fwy. , the nearly 8,000-square-foot sports lodge will feature 60 massive TVs and a 203-inch Direct LED video wall. As the second largest screen in College Station, behind Kyle Field, guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Of course, it isn’t a true Twin Peaks experience without enjoying the lodge’s renowned made-from-scratch menu items paired with one of its 32 ice-cold, 29-degree beers on tap or a premium bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball.

In preparation for its grand opening, the new sports lodge is currently hosting auditions for all front of house and back of house positions, including management, cooks, bar backs, bussers, dishwashers and Twin Peaks Girls. To apply, interested candidates can visit the new Bryan restaurant any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or text TPBryanJobs to 85000. Twin Peaks Girl applicants are encouraged to bring jean shorts and boots to the interview.

“We can’t wait to bring Twin Peaks’ one-of-a-kind sports viewing experience to the Bryan community,” said Franchisee Ricky Rosa. “Located right next to Texas A&M, we are confident our made-from-scratch food, ice-cold beer and wall-to-wall TVs will be a hit among students, alumni and locals alike. As we prepare to make our debut this June, we are looking to hire exceptional team members to help bring our lodge to life. We offer flexible schedules, competitive pay and a fun, upbeat work atmosphere.”

With more than a decade of experience franchising with Twin Peaks, the new Bryan restaurant will mark Avalanche Food Group’s ninth location with the brand. Avalanche Food Group currently operates Twin Peaks locations in Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas and Indianapolis. The franchisee’s veteran team will help train the new Bryan employees in the weeks ahead.

At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. For more information on hours, events and restaurant updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/bryan .

