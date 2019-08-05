Twin Peaks Sees Steady Upsurge of Traffic and Sales in Q2

The ultimate sports lodge experiences continued increase in sales and traffic with key franchise development and existing location remodels

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks Restaurants saw a 1.6% increase in traffic and 3.3% in sales throughout its second quarter of 2019, after successfully executing two franchise development deals, hosting its annual Miss Twin Peaks Contest, upgrading a location and more.

“Q2 kept up the strong momentum that Twin Peaks saw in Q1,” said Joe Hummel, chief executive officer of Twin Peaks. “We’ve found that location remodels heighten our guest’s experience and keep them coming back. Successful remodels in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lewisville, Texas paved the way for more remodels now and later this year. We’re continuing to later in innovative work – like the debut of a new beer – to enhance guests’ experiences as we continue to expand into new markets.”

In June, the ultimate sports lodge put on its annual Miss Twin Peaks Contest in Orlando, where 83 Twin Peaks girls across the nation came together and participated in photo shoots, team building activities and put together care packages for troops before competing for the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2019 and the $10,000 prize. During the 2019 contest, Twin Peaks was proud to announce its continued partnership with Folds of Honor and a total donation of $580,000 to date. Navy Seal Combat Veteran and proud Folds of Honor partner Darren McBurnett accepted the donation.

Twin Peaks Brewing Co. introduced its all-new Mexican-style lager, La Güera, to guests at Texas Twin Peaks locations in June. To celebrate the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Concacaf Gold Cup and Copa America Brasil, Twin Peaks offered draft beer specials, cocktail specials and more throughout the tournaments. Twin Peaks also hosted watch parties at various locations when the U.S. Women’s National Team played in the World Cup final.

Twin Peaks Round Rock underwent a remodel and hosted a re-grand opening party for guests to see the new upgrade. With several other remodels planned, such as the Austin, Texas location, the restaurants will be improved with expanded indoor and outdoor bars, enhanced AV packages, fun elements like outdoor firepits and other touches.

Expansion will continue to be a priority in 2019 as several new and existing franchise groups are looking to grow the Twin Peaks brand. In Q2, Twin Peaks executed two key franchise deals, including its second location in the Nashville area and its first Latin American franchise deal in Mexico City. As the year continues, Twin Peaks has many restaurants in the pipeline to open in Ohio, Texas, Arizona and more.

This July, Twin Peaks hosted its annual calendar shoot in Dallas, Texas, taking to social media for the week to show off several sneak peeks. Calendars for 2020 officially go on sale in-store and online this October.

In addition, the ultimate sports lodge will debut new food and beverage items in August, and it will tackle football season with Fantasy Football Draft parties up until the official kickoff of the 2019-2020 season, along with killer deals all season long.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com