Twin Peaks Sees Scorching Success Throughout Summer

The ultimate sports lodge’s high performance in the hot months highlighted by national accolades, rapid growth and more

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurant is wrapping up a red-hot summer of big wins!

Over the summer and through the end of Q2, the ultimate sports lodge opened five new locations in Auburn Hills, Michigan; Beavercreek, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Round Rock, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas. In addition, Twin Peaks has several more U.S. locations slated to open by the end of the year in Arizona, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as three more locations in Mexico.

Twin Peaks also recently executed area development agreements with Music City Consulting to open eight franchise locations in North Carolina and executed another deal with JEB Food Group to open four more locations in the Louisville area. This sets the award-winning brand for even more growth in 2023 and beyond.

As a result of Twin Peaks’ successful growth and development, the ultimate sports lodge was named to Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” list, Black Box’s “Top 5 Restaurant Brands,” Restaurant Business’ “Top 500” list, and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500: A Definitive Ranking of 2022’s Strongest Franchises.”

“We’re honored to receive this level of recognition, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s successes over the past several months,” Hummel said. “This summer, we were able to navigate inflation prices throughout the industry while continuing to find ways to provide our guests with value-driven and exciting reasons to visit Twin Peaks. We’re also very impressed with the work of our innovative culinary team who continue to look at consumer trends and elevate our scratch kitchen.”

Twin Peaks continued to build on its menu, launching new and original fan favorites from its in-house smokers with a Spicy Thai Rib appetizer, a Sweet n’ Smoky Ribs entree, a variety of street tacos, Crispy Mini Beef Tacos, Street Corn Salad and Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Cheesecake. Twin Peaks is also launching a variety of flatbreads in Q3 and will introduce a 14-ounce, hand-cut USDA-choice New York Strip Steak to its menu.

Finally, Twin Peaks headlined the summer with its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas. Twin Peaks Girls from around the world walked the runway and competed for the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2022. Grammy-award-winning artist Nelly performed a special live concert after the crowning for all attendees and contestants to celebrate. The expert judging panel included UFC fighter Kevin Holland and a lineup of local and national legends. In partnership with the competition, Twin Peaks teamed up with Ketel One to launch the Energized Ketel One Cherry Limeade cocktail.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has nearly 100 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and growth in same-store sales. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by FAT Brands Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

More from Twin Peaks

The post Twin Peaks Sees Scorching Success Throughout Summer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.