Twin Peaks Secures Franchise Deal to Introduce Acclaimed Sports Viewing Experience to North Dakota

Ultimate sports lodge set to begin construction on first Fargo restaurant this spring

Fargo, ND ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is bringing its delicious made-from-scratch menu, ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to North Dakota!

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed a new area development agreement with Sam Barnett and Nick Bomar of Seven Valley’s Management to open the brand’s first location in Fargo. The 10,500-square-foot sports lodge is set to begin construction at 1515 42nd St. South this spring with an opening date slated for the fall.

Seven Valley’s Management currently franchises several high preforming Twin Peaks Restaurants in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Barnett and Bomar will join forces with Rob Leslie for development of the new Fargo location. Leslie currently owns the Shotgun Sally’s bar that will be converted to Twin Peaks.

“We are thrilled to bring our renowned sports viewing experience to Fargo,” Hummel said. “Since 2018, we’ve been proud supporters of North Dakota State’s football team with our legendary Division II National Championship watch parties at our Frisco, Texas location. After hosting so many NDSU fans in the past, our brand became so popular among the fanbase that we set out on a mission to be the ‘Home of the Bison.’ Now, with our first Fargo location under development, we’re very excited to for many more incredible gamedays to come!”

For the new restaurant, the franchise team capitalized on Twin Peaks’ refined conversion program that takes available real estate with a kitchen and looks for cost-effective solutions to rebrand the building. Franchisees take on a lower cost of entry, as well as a lower build-out cost when converting a building into a Twin Peaks, as opposed to building from the ground up.

“There is truly nothing quite like Twin Peaks in Fargo, so we can’t wait to show the city everything this unique brand has to offer,” said Barnett, chief operating officer of Seven Valley’s Management. “We are well positioned to run this location with combined backgrounds in operating realty and hospitality management companies. We look forward to Twin Peaks becoming the perfect new spot for locals to cheer on the Bison and other fan favorites.”

In the months ahead, Twin Peaks plans to hire up to 150 team members in preparation for its Fargo debut.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

