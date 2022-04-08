Twin Peaks Rolls Out New Collection of House-Made Tacos

The ultimate sports lodge introduces Crispy Mini Beef Tacos and a variety of Street Tacos featuring in-house smoked meats

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurant is turning up the heat with the launch of its new made-in-house tacos!

Perfect for sharing with friends in a lodge environment, guests can now indulge in the Crispy Mini Beef Tacos appetizer, featuring three house-fried tortillas paired with spicy ground beef and topped with pepper jack, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro. Customers can enhance their plate and add additional mini tacos for a small upcharge. Plus, the new tacos are available for just $2 each during Happy Hour at participating locations.

In addition to the new appetizer, Twin Peaks is offering mouthwatering street tacos overflowing with in-house smoked meats, featuring the choice of smoked chicken, pulled pork or brisket placed in three sets of doubled-up warm tortillas. The trios are then topped with pico de gallo, diced onion and cilantro and are served with fire-roasted salsa, habanero sauce, tortilla chips, a lime wedge and grilled jalapeño on the side. For those who want to try different variations, Twin Peaks allows guests to mix and match proteins.

The Twin Peaks culinary team worked to strengthen its roster of taco options and ensure each new offering would mingle effortlessly with its lineup of premium beverages including tequilas, tequila cocktails, margaritas or 29-degree drafts. The new Crispy Mini Beef Tacos and variety of Street Tacos can be paired with some of Twin Peaks’ newest handcrafted cocktails such as the Margarita on “The Rock” — featuring Teremana Blanco by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Or guests can choose from a best-in-class tequila selection including Casamigos Reposado, Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Herradura Añejo and Maestro Dobel Diamante. Some select lodges also feature rare tequilas that will catch any connoisseur’s eye, such as Avión Reserva 44 Extra Añejo, Clase Azul Reposado, Don Julio 1942 and Tears of La Llorona Extra Añejo.

“These tacos add a new dynamic to our lineup of scratch-made favorites,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “And, the tacos pair perfectly with our elevated beverage selection, especially our popular margarita options. We’re excited for this rollout that includes a shareable appetizer option for the table and three variations of Street Tacos, giving our fans more ways to enjoy the lodge experience.”

Twin Peaks offers more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. The robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether it’s a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball or a hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, the made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew. Further enhancing its elevated kitchen offerings, every Twin Peaks lodge is equipped with an in-house smoker for serving up smoked menu items.

To order the new house-made tacos online at participating locations, visit https://twinpeaksrestaurant.olo.com/locations . For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 89 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

