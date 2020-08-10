Twin Peaks Reveals First Franchise Incentive Program to Propel Rapid Expansion

Ultimate sports lodge reveals program with zero franchise royalties for franchisees during the first year of opening

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today the launch of the brand’s first-ever franchise incentive program, with zero franchise royalties, designed to drive development nationwide.

The aggressive new program waives franchise royalties for franchisees during the first year of opening a new Twin Peaks restaurant.* This program is available to all qualified developers that meet Twin Peaks’ then-current criteria at the time of execution of an Area Development Agreement.

“Twin Peaks is back and better than ever,” Hummel said. “We came out of the gate incredibly strong in early 2020 and we look forward to continuing that momentum as we rapidly expand in 2021. We created this progressive program to attract new franchisees, incentivize existing ones and increase brand awareness in states where Twin Peaks doesn’t have a presence. Currently, with all the open real estate opportunities, now is the optimal time for converting a restaurant into a Twin Peaks. We are seeking franchisees who are excited about bringing our brand to new markets. We believe our franchise incentive program is the true testament in showcasing the level of support Twin Peaks has for its franchise business partners and its first step in fueling our brand’s footprint across the country.”

Interested franchisees should contact Director of Franchise Development Sales Mark Ramage at franchise@twinpeaksrestaurant.com . For more information about franchising with Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com .

*This franchise incentive program is available at the time of this publication but is subject to change or termination.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .