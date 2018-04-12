Twin Peaks To Reopen Its Augusta Restaurant

Georgia location set to reopen April 16

Augusta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is bringing its ultimate mountain sports lodge experience back to Augusta on Monday, April 16.

The location that was temporarily closed at 277 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Pkwy., is making a triumphant comeback on Monday, once again providing a sports oasis for locals and visitors seeking the ultimate game-day experience.

A perfect spot to unwind with friends, colleagues or family, the 8,700-square-foot restaurant will have 60 high-definition flat screen TVs, a Man Cave with a fire pit, an indoor patio with a fire pit, and a smokers patio. Guests will also have the choice of 32 local and craft beers on tap from Twin Peaks’ patented beer dispensing system that pours beer at 29 degrees – the lowest possible temperature before freezing – creating an icy, refreshing experience.

The Augusta restaurant will celebrate its grand reopening with friends and family April 13-14. Owned and operated by La Cima Restaurants, LLC, the reopening has created 150 new jobs in the area.

“After months of hard work to rebuild our Augusta location into a restaurant that is even better than before, we can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with the community on Monday,” said James Porcello, VP of Operations for La Cima. “We are thankful to have many of our original team members returning and we are all extremely excited to reopen and become an integral part of the area again.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with World Series walk-offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks Augusta will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. This is one of three Twin Peaks locations in Georgia.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, call 706.426.4934 or visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

