Twin Peaks is Ready to Win Over the Auburn Hills Community with New Lodge

The ultimate sports lodge celebrates grand opening today

Auburn Hills, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is ready to open its doors to the Auburn Hills community today, giving guests their new go-to spot for delicious scratch-made food and handcrafted cocktails!

The new 6,835-square-foot sports lodge, located at 2443 N. Squirrel Rd., features 49 TV’s covering wall-to-wall sporting events, capturing each game from every angle. Fans can sit back and relax in the Man Cave lounge area with a cozy fireplace to have a delicious cocktail before kick-off. In addition, a Detroit Grand Prix Show Car will be onsite for fans to get a glimpse of the fast life.

“It’s almost game time here in Auburn Hills, and we’re ready to welcome the community into the lodge,” said Franchise Controller and Director of Development Michael Ansara. “There’s no place like Twin Peaks when it comes to enjoying an ice-cold beer and watching the game with your crew, especially if you can snag a seat in our Man Cave. We look forward to making this the next go-to spot for the Auburn Hills community to cheer on their favorite teams by creating a new home for Oakland Golden Grizzly and Detroit Lions fans.”

Twin Peaks in Auburn Hills will be open daily at 5 p.m. during its opening stages. Take advantage of Twin Peaks’ iconic Happy Hour every weekday until 7 p.m.*, featuring fan-favorite specials like $5 22-ounce signature 29-degree beers and $3 to $5 select appetizers. To stay up to date with operating hours, events and more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/auburn-hills .

Operated by Motor City Peaks LLC, Twin Peaks’ Auburn Hills location will offer more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether you prefer enjoying a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a hand-crafted cocktail in the Man Cave lounge. Plus, Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew.

The new Auburn Hills lodge will mark the fourth Twin Peaks in Michigan and 90th systemwide. For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

*Happy Hour will run from 2-7 p.m. on weekdays once the restaurant is operating at full hours.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 90 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Kat McManigle

Champion

972-930-9933

kmcmanigle@championmgt.com

More from Twin Peaks

The post Twin Peaks is Ready to Win Over the Auburn Hills Community with New Lodge first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.