Twin Peaks Reaches New Heights

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate sports lodge known for its made-from-scratch kitchen, rugged atmosphere and playful Twin Peaks Girls – is kicking off 2018 with rising sales and a continued charity partnership to give back to every community they serve.

“Twin Peaks is experiencing exciting sales momentum and is well positioned for future growth,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “Our Vice President of Franchise Development, Todd Peterson, willbe playing a key role in our continued growth. His dedication to finding new franchise opportunities has brought several high-performing prospective franchisees. In 2017, we opened three new locations, in Maplewood, Mo., Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Southgate, Mich. We look forward to continuing the momentum in 2018.”

Hummel has been with the brand since 2011. He joined the executive team as CEO along with Chief Operating Officer Roger Gondek, Chief Development Officer Mike Locey and Chief Legal Officer Clay Mingus in July of 2017.

Twin Peaks has reported nine periods of positive comps and beat the bar & grill casual dining segment comp sales by 7.4% and comp traffic by 6.3%. In 2017, same store sales were up 5.1% year-over-year.

“We believe guests enjoy our menu, interactive events and outstanding service,” said Hummel. “We consistently outperform the casual dining segment in sales and traffic. Twin Peaks experienced positive sales 45 out of 52 weeks in comparison to Black Box’s bar/grill casual dining restaurant statistics in 2017. In addition to tremendous sales momentum, Twin Peaks also continues to partner with the Folds of Honor organization and is committed to donating a minimum of $5,000 per restaurant by June of this year.”

