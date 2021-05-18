Twin Peaks Propels International Expansion with New Latin America Openings

The ultimate sports lodge set to open two more Mexico City locations in 2021 and targets development in additional countries worldwide

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) After launching international expansion in 2020, Twin Peaks is hitting the accelerator and driving aggressive global development to bring its lodge mentality to more of the world.

Last November, the ultimate sports lodge opened its first Latin America location in Mexico City. Now, Twin Peaks is preparing to expand within the market with two new restaurants set to open this year.

Under the leadership of Vice President of International Development John Brisco – a franchise veteran with more than 30 years of executive international and domestic development – Twin Peaks’ Mexico City presence is just the beginning of its vigorous international expansion efforts. The brand has its sights set on spurring rapid development overseas, targeting regions like Eastern and Central Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Twin Peaks has a very clear recipe for success internationally,” Brisco said. “Other countries love American brands, and Twin Peaks is the epitome of America. With entertainment value that no other brand can supply, topped with delicious scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views, Twin Peaks is where guests will go when they want to feel like they’re taking a mini trip to the U.S.”

This year, Twin Peaks’ development goal is to sign one or two international deals with locations slated to open in 2022. The brand is seeking investment groups or operators that have a presence in multiple brands to sign multi-unit development deals.

“American brands haven’t saturated international markets yet,” Brisco said. “There’s going to be a boom in restaurants, which means there’s no better time for Twin Peaks to capitalize on this huge opportunity. Twin Peaks has an impressive financial model, which will be appealing to investment groups. Many international companies are looking for the next big thing, and I have no doubt they’ll find it in Twin Peaks.”

