Twin Peaks Prepares to Open First Tempe Restaurant

Ultimate sports lodge seeks up to 100 team members for February grand opening

Tempe, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is set to bring its acclaimed sports viewing experience, made-from-scratch menu and scenic views to Tempe in February!

With the 7,500-square-foot sports lodge nearing completion at 2050 E. Rio Salado Parkway , Twin Peaks is seeking over 110 employees, including at least 65 Twin Peaks Girls and 35 Heart of the House members – cooks, bar backs, bussers and more – for the new Tempe location.

“We are very excited to introduce Twin Peaks’ delicious scratch-made food and ice-cold beer to everyone in Tempe,” said Franchise Owner Carolyn Vangelos. “With 102 TVs located throughout the sports lodge, Twin Peaks will definitely be the best spot for locals to cheer on their favorite teams. We’ve secured a great location on the south side of Tempe Marketplace, easily accessible from Rio Salado Parkway, so our next step is to hire a talented group of outgoing people to join us in preparation for our grand opening.”

Joining the Twin Peaks team comes with a variety of perks such as flexible hours and a fun work environment that includes great tips. Twin Peaks Girls wear “Lumber-Jill” costumes and sports tops that support all the big games, adding to the mountain sports lodge setting. Fun costume parties are also scheduled at least once a month.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person by visiting Tempe’s new Twin Peaks any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. or online at TalentReef.com .

Twin Peaks Tempe will house 32 ice-cold, 29-degree beers on tap, including favorites from local breweries, at both the central interior and patio bars. It will also feature outdoor heaters and a firepit, perfect for dining outside during the winter. Twin Peaks will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Twin Peaks’ top priority. The restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

