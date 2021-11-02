Twin Peaks Prepares to Debut Ultimate Sports Lodge in Amarillo

The ultimate sports lodge searches for up to 150 team members in preparation for December grand opening

Amarillo, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is bringing its scenic views, scratch-made food and 29-degree beer to the Panhandle this December with the debut of its Amarillo lodge!

Located near Cadillac Ranch at 2401 S. Soncy Road, the 7,735-square-foot lodge will feature 52 massive TVs showcasing every primetime matchup in the perfect gameday atmosphere. Plus, the Amarillo location will include a lineup of 32 ice-cold, 29-degree draft beers and a covered air-conditioned patio. Of course, Amarillo’s new Twin Peaks will also offer a delicious made-from-scratch menu including items from their in-house smokers, flatbread pizzas made with hand-stretched dough and fresh ingredients, and shareable favorites for the whole crew including Loaded Fries and the Peaks Sampler.

In preparation for its December grand opening, Twin Peaks Amarillo is seeking 150 team members, including Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers, support staff and more. To begin the application process instantly, text WORK4TP to 85000. Otherwise, interested candidates can apply in person at Amarillo’s new Twin Peaks location Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, applicants can call the lodge directly at 806.243.5270.

“As a proud Texas-based brand, we’re excited to continue our expansion across the Lone Star State,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “The new Amarillo lodge will be the go-to destination not only for sports fans looking to catch a game, but all locals that want to grab an ice-cold beer paired with delicious, quality food. We look forward to hiring a team of highly motivated individuals in the weeks ahead as they join us in delivering Twin Peaks’ ultimate gameday experience to Amarillo.”

Twin Peaks Amarillo will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. To stay up to date on all things Twin Peaks Amarillo, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/Amarillo .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,100 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

