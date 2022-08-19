Twin Peaks Prepares to Celebrate New San Antonio-Area Location in Live Oak

The ultimate sports lodge hosting grand opening event on Aug. 22

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Northeast San Antonio, get ready for more scenic views in the Alamo City as Twin Peaks Restaurant is ready to open its newest location in Live Oak! The Live Oak restaurant marks the fourth location in the San Antonio area to date.

Located at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy., near IKEA in Live Oak Town Center, the new 9,308-square-foot lodge will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Live Oak Chamber of Commerce and city officials at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate its grand opening on Aug. 22. Twin Peaks will open its doors to the public at 5 p.m. shortly after the ribbon cutting and throughout opening week.

With 68 TVs situated at every possible angle and a massive 100-foot screen, sports fans will have plenty of vantage points to cheer on the Spurs, Missions and San Antonio FC in a cozy lodge environment. The new Twin Peaks will feature best-in-class food, 32 beers on tap – including national and local favorites – as well as a patio with a firepit and its own bar.

“We’re inviting everyone in the community to come out to the Live Oak Town Center and share in the fun of our grand opening celebration,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Everyone knows that there’s no better place to watch a game and enjoy scenic views than at Twin Peaks. This location is the place to be whether you’re heading home from a day at the horse races at Retama Park or simply enjoying some shopping in the area!”

Twin Peaks’ new Live Oak location will offer more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. Whether you prefer enjoying a rare bourbon, whiskey, a tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a hand-crafted cocktail featuring many local brands, Twin Peaks’ robust beverage menu has something for everyone.

San Antonio’s newest Twin Peaks will also feature the thinnest, crispiest and most flavorful flatbreads in town as well as Lunch specials from $7.99 featuring crisp salads, savory soups and a variety of delicious sandwiches.

Twin Peaks’ Live Oak setting will mark the brand’s 30th location in Texas and 93rd systemwide. Its normal operating hours will be from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/live-oak .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 93 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

