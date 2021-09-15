Twin Peaks Prepares to Bring the Ultimate Sports Lodge to Burleson

The ultimate sports lodge searches for up to 150 team members in preparation for late October grand opening

Burleson, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is gearing up to bring its scenic views, scratch-made food and 29-degree beer to the Burleson community this fall!

Located at 12750 South Fwy. in McAlister Square, the new 6,600-square-foot sports lodge will feature 53 massive TVs, including a 100-inch video wall, so guests won’t miss any primetime matchup. The new lodge will also feature Twin Peaks’ craveable, shareable made-from-scratch menu items, an in-house smoker, a bar stacked full of premium, rare bourbons and its renowned ice-cold 29-degree drafts on tap, including national and local favorites. In addition, Twin Peaks Burleson will be equipped with a massive indoor bar and two large, air-conditioned patios, creating the ultimate space for the big game or a casual night out with friends and family.

In preparation for its grand opening in late October, Twin Peaks Burleson is seeking 150 team members, including Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers, heart of house positions, support staff and more. To apply for a management position, text WORK4TP to 85000. For all other positions, interested candidates can apply in person Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. onsite at Burleson’s new Twin Peaks location. For more information, applicants can call the lodge at 817.203.1618.

“We are a proud Lewisville-born brand and we’re excited to continue expansion throughout our home market,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “This new lodge will undoubtedly be the go-to destination for both Burleson sports fans and locals looking to grab an ice-cold beer paired with delicious, quality food. We look forward to hiring a team of talented individuals in the weeks ahead as they join us in introducing Twin Peaks’ ultimate gameday experience to the Burleson community.”

Burleson’s first Twin Peaks will mark the ninth in Dallas-Fort Worth. To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

