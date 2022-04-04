Twin Peaks Prepares to Bring Sports Watching Paradise to More of the Motor City

The ultimate sports lodge is slated to open first Auburn Hills location on May 9

Auburn Hills, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Detroit area can’t get enough of Twin Peaks Restaurant ‘s one-of-a-kind gameday experience, which is why the ultimate sports lodge is preparing to make its Auburn Hills debut this May!

Located at 2443 N. Squirrel Road, the 6,800-square-foot lodge will be the new sports-watching headquarters for fans. Along with more than 45 TVs situated at every possible angle, Twin Peaks will feature scratch-made food, 32 29-degree beers on tap – including national and local favorites – and scenic views served in a cozy lodge environment.

“We’re excited to bring our unmatched sports fan experience to more of the Greater Detroit area,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “With wall-to-wall TVs, the loyal Motor City fanbase won’t miss a moment of the Lions, Pistons, Tigers or Red Wings, plus every primetime game, event and fight. Also, we offer a best-in-class food and beverage selection that takes the gameday experience to another level. We’re looking forward to opening the lodge and joining the Auburn Hills community.”

Operated by Motor City Peaks LLC, Twin Peaks’ Auburn Hills location will offer more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether you prefer enjoying a rare bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a hand-crafted cocktail in the man cave lounge. Plus, Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, in-house smoked favorites and gameday shareables for the whole crew.

“Detroit sports fans are loving Twin Peaks, and we look forward to bringing the sports lodge experience to even more fans in the area,” said Motor City Peaks LLC Director of Development Michael Ansara. “Auburn Hills will soon have a new go-to spot for the perfect gameday atmosphere paired with menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. We can’t wait to open our doors in May!”

In preparation for its grand opening on May 9, Twin Peaks is hiring up to 130 team members for various positions including Twin Peaks Girls, managers, line cooks, janitors, bussers and bar backs. Interested candidates can text “MOTORCITYPEAKS” to 85000 to begin the application process or stop by the hiring site at 2443 N. Squirrel Road.

The new Auburn Hills lodge will mark the fourth Twin Peaks in Michigan and 90th systemwide. For more information on Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 89 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

