Twin Peaks Prepares to Bring Renowned Sports Viewing Experience to Cypress Creek Station

Fort Lauderdale, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fort Lauderdale residents can’t get enough of Twin Peaks ‘ scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views, which is why DMD Restaurant Group is gearing up to open a new sports lodge in Cypress Creek Station on July 26.

Located at 6401 N. Andrews Ave. , minutes from Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport and DRV PNK stadium, the new sports lodge is currently hosting auditions for all front of house and back of house positions, including management, cooks, bar backs, bussers, dishwashers and Twin Peaks Girls. To apply, interested candidates can visit the onsite hiring trailer Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“South Floridians are huge sports fans, so we’re excited to expand in the area and give locals another Twin Peaks where they can cheer on their favorite teams with an ice-cold beer in hand,” said DMD’s Fred Burgess. “Of course, you can’t forget about our scratch-made food, extensive drink selections, including very rare and hard to find bourbons, whiskeys and tequilas, and scenic views. There’s nothing like Twin Peaks in the area. And as we prepare to open next month, we’re looking for exceptional team members to help bring our lodge to life. We offer flexible schedules, competitive pay and a fun, upbeat work atmosphere. We look forward to meeting some incredible individuals in the weeks ahead.”

The 9,000-square-foot sports lodge will feature 64 massive TVs and two 103-inch video walls, so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Fort Lauderdale’s new Twin Peaks will also boast a private Man Cave, perfect for gatherings of up to 20. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy Twin Peaks’ renowned made-from-scratch menu items paired with one of its 36 ice-cold, 29-degree beers on tap or a unique bourbon or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball.

Twin Peaks Cypress Creek will mark DMD Restaurant Group’s sixth location with the brand. When the new sports lodge opens, there will be four Twin Peaks locations throughout Broward County and nine in Florida. For more information on hours, events and restaurant updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has over 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

