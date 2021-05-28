Twin Peaks Prepares to Bring Lodge Mentality to Myrtle Beach

The ultimate sports lodge set to make Myrtle Beach debut this summer at the helm of veteran franchisee and well-known local family

Myrtle Beach, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The beautiful coastline of Myrtle Beach is about to have a new go-to destination for scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views when Twin Peaks makes its debut this summer!

For the new Myrtle Beach restaurant, Twin Peaks partnered with its largest Franchisee Coby Brooks, CEO and president of La Cima Restaurants LLC, whose family has a longstanding history in the casual dining space. Brooks previously served as CEO and president of Hooters of America for nearly 10 years. His father, Robert H Brooks, was chairman and founder of Hooters of America and a well-known figure in the Myrtle Beach area as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and born native. After 22 years in the Myrtle Beach restaurant landscape, the Brooks family ceased ownership of Hooters. Now, a decade later, the iconic veteran franchisor and franchisee is proud to announce its highly anticipated return to the Myrtle Beach market with the debut of Twin Peaks.

“The new Myrtle Beach restaurant marks our 17th Twin Peaks constructed and I can confidently say I am more excited about this one than all the ones before it,” Coby Brooks said. “I have been waiting a long time for the right opportunity to make my return, and the new Twin Peaks Myrtle Beach Mall location was the perfect moment. My family has been away from the Myrtle Beach restaurant landscape for way too long, but thankfully that’s about to change. Outside of my home in Atlanta, I have spent more of my life in the Myrtle Beach market than anywhere else, so this opening serves as a homecoming for me. I am proud to once again become a community partner in the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand area and make even more memories in this special city.”

Located at 10177 North Kings Hwy., next to Bass Pro Shops, the 11,000-square-foot sports lodge will feature more than 75 massive TVs, so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Myrtle Beach’s new Twin Peaks will boast a Man Cave with a double-sided fireplace, perfect for gatherings of any size. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy Twin Peaks’ renowned made-from-scratch menu items paired with one of its 32 ice-cold, 29-degree beers on tap or a unique bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball out on the patio with a firepit. To add to the excitement, the new restaurant will even have a golf swing suite simulator that guests can rent hourly for the ultimate indoor sports experience!

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our brand with such a devoted franchisee,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “I’ve been working with Coby for 30 years and have worked with his dad in the past. The Brooks family is very special to Twin Peaks, and given his previous strong presence in the area, there is truly no better person than Coby to introduce Twin Peaks’ acclaimed sports viewing experience to Myrtle Beach.”

For more information on hours, events and restaurant updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

