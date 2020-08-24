Twin Peaks Prepares for Best-In-Class Domestic and International Expansion

Ultimate sports lodge set to open fifteen locations over the next year

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Even while navigating through a global pandemic, Twin Peaks is proving there is no slowing down its efforts to expand across the continent.

To round out a successful 2020, Twin Peaks is set to open its first Latin American location in Mexico City. The ultimate sports lodge has 20 additional domestic and international stores in the pipeline for the next 18-24 months throughout Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Mexico, Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. This development will bring the brand’s systemwide total to nearly 100 units.

Twin Peaks is also spurring additional franchise development with the recent launch of its first-ever franchise incentive program. The attractive new program waives franchise royalties for both new and existing franchisees during the first year of opening a new Twin Peaks restaurant.* This program is available to all qualified developers that meet Twin Peaks’ then-current criteria at the time of execution of an Area Development Agreement.

“We have our foot on the gas, and we are not letting up anytime soon,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Twin Peaks is on track for substantial expansion in 2020, with most of that slated growth being done by existing franchisees. Our new franchise incentive program, coupled with the expansive white space for the Twin Peaks brand, make 2020 the perfect time for new developers to join the Twin Peaks family and become a part of our record-breaking growth.”

Interested franchisees should contact Director of Franchise Development Sales Mark Ramage at franchise@twinpeaksrestaurant.com . For more information about franchising with Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com .

*This franchise incentive program is available at the time of this publication but is subject to change or termination.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Prepares for Best-In-Class Domestic and International Expansion first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.