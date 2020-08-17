Twin Peaks Offers the Perfect Game Plan for Any Fantasy Football Draft Party

Ultimate sports lodge is offering three different Draft Party Packages so leagues don’t miss out on their favorite kickoff gathering

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fantasy football might look different this year, but Twin Peaks is here to turn any location into the Ultimate Draft Headquarters.

Twin Peaks has put together three packages that can take any league’s fantasy draft to the next level. Pull off an epic fantasy draft however you draw it up with one of these Draft Party Packages :

Draft Party at Twin Peaks – The most dynamic way to draft is at the lodge. Make your picks live on the draft board and keep the large orders of wings coming to feed the whole league. This package includes: Draft board and players stickers. $50 Bonus Commissioner card. $5 Bonus cards for EVERY league member. Premium table reservations and FREE WIFI. 2020 Draft primer sheet.

Draft Party at Home – Planning to host your fantasy league at home this year? Twin Peaks has you covered with a full draft party kit that will fuel the entire league. Available for takeout and delivery, this package includes: Twin Peaks wing specials for the league. Draft board and player stickers. $50 Bonus Commissioner card. $5 Bonus cards for EVERY league member. 2020 Draft primer sheet.

Draft Party Online – Use your homefield advantage and fuel your virtual war room with the Draft Party Online Package. Order online for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Twin Peaks fantasy virtual backgrounds. 2020 draft primer sheet.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

