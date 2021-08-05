Twin Peaks Offers the No. 1 Fantasy Football Draft Experience

The ultimate sports lodge offers an unbeatable package featuring draft boards, player stickers, free Wi-Fi and more

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether it’s an auction draft, PPR scoring or two-quarterback lineup, Twin Peaks is the ultimate headquarters for every league’s draft night this fantasy football season!

The Twin Peaks Fantasy Football Draft Party package gives league commissioners and its members an elevated, easy experience along with scenic views, made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the game. Each in-lodge package includes:

Draft Board

Player Stickers

$50 Bonus Commissioner Card

$5 Bonus Card Per League Member

Premium Table Reservation with Free Wi-Fi

Coors Light and Miller Lite Bucket Deals (at participating locations)

When not on the clock, league members can sit back and relax with one of Twin Peaks Brewing Co.’s refreshing 29-degree beers, such as the Dirty Blonde, Knotty Brunette and Dropdead Redhead. Or, order for the whole team with The Peaks Sampler, jam-packed full of fan favorites, or indulge in other shareables like the Double Stacked Nachos, Loaded Fries and multiple flavors of Boneless Wings.

After the draft, fantasy players are invited to come back all football season long to see how their teams turn out! On Sept. 13, guests are invited to watch the first Monday Night Football game of the season with a special offer of Bacon and Cheese Loaded Fries and a 22-ounce Coors Light or Miller Lite for just $10. This offer is only available in select markets.

For more information, or to submit a Twin Peaks Fantasy Football reservation request, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/fantasydraft .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 82 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Offers the No. 1 Fantasy Football Draft Experience first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.