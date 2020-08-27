Twin Peaks Maximizes Proven Conversion Strategy to Revitalize Industry

Ultimate sports lodge boosts development by making cost-effective solutions to rebrand buildings

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to restore the restaurant industry, Twin Peaks is amplifying its development through a tested conversion strategy.

Over the past eight years, Twin Peaks has refined a conversion program that takes available real estate with a kitchen and looks for cost-effective solutions to rebrand the building. Franchisees take on a lower cost of entry, as well as a lower build-out cost when converting a building into a Twin Peaks as opposed to building from the ground up.

“This is a very challenging time for the industry, leaving us with many empty restaurants lining the streets,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We want to revitalize the current state with our proven conversion strategy where existing real estate is key. We are able to utilize the structure of these existing boxes while adding unique characteristics of the Twin Peaks DNA to fit into every neighborhood and business district structure. You can take a good corner and a building with strong infrastructure and change it up efficiently to see financial results while boosting the local economy.”

To-date, 90% of existing Twin Peaks restaurants are conversions. The ideal space for a conversion site holds 6,000-12,000 square feet, includes outdoor seating options and has more than 150 parking spaces available. The current Twin Peaks development team is very creative in utilizing various sized spaces to be able to successfully include multiple bars, indoor and outdoor components, cigar bars and fireplace settings where appropriate. Additionally, Twin Peaks is now offering an aggressive franchise incentive program that waives franchise royalties for franchisees during the first year of opening a new Twin Peaks restaurant.*

“Business can be great in 2021 and beyond – now is the time to invest,” Hummel said. “Our franchise incentive program makes it the best time to convert a building into a Twin Peaks restaurant. Right now, our industry is being challenged, but the culture of restaurant operators has always been able to survive and that’s what makes it so special. We bounce back, get creative and find ways to continue to deliver with hospitality. Operators have hospitality running through their veins, which allows us to be resilient regardless of the hardships we face. We are looking toward the future, sharing our findings, our financial clout and the value proposition we bring so that we can contribute to strengthening the industry.”

Interested franchisees should contact Director of Franchise Development Sales Mark Ramage at franchise@twinpeaksrestaurant.com . For more information about franchising with Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com .

*This franchise incentive program is available at the time of this publication but is subject to change or terminate.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Maximizes Proven Conversion Strategy to Revitalize Industry first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.