Twin Peaks Makes Its Highly Anticipated San Marcos Debut

Ultimate sports lodge celebrates opening with 20% bounce back cards to all military personnel on Veterans Day

San Marcos, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks will start serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu, renowned ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to everyone in San Marcos today, beginning when the doors open at 5 p.m.

To commemorate America’s heroes on its opening day, the ultimate sports lodge is offering 20% off bounce back cards to all military personnel who visit today.

Located at 1207 S. Interstate-35, the new Twin Peaks restaurant features 44 high-definition TVs and the bar has 32 beers on draft, including selections on tap from local breweries, in addition to a wide range of signature craft cocktails and top-shelf spirits. To complement the drinks, the menu features hearty shareables, craveable classics and in-house smoker selections.

“We are thrilled to open in San Marcos and bring guests our acclaimed sports viewing experience,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We’ve hired a standout team of outgoing individuals, and we’re all looking forward to creating a rarified experience to make each of our guests feel special here in San Marcos.”

Starting Nov. 11, Twin Peaks San Marcos will be serving dinner only, opening at 5 p.m. The restaurant will begin normal operating hours following a short soft open period. To stay up to date on all things Twin Peaks San Marcos, including hours of operation, visit its website location page at twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/san-marcos or follow the restaurant on Facebook at facebook.com/twinpeakssanmarcos.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

The new 7,192-square-foot restaurant marks Twin Peaks’ first location in San Marcos, 26th in Texas and 84th systemwide. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com and follow Twin Peaks San Marcos on Facebook at facebook.com/twinpeakssanmarcos.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

