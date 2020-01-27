Twin Peaks Makes its Highly Anticipated Lubbock Debut

Ultimate sports lodge is now serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu and ice-cold 29-degree beer in Lubbock

Lubbock, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Lubbock community can now enjoy Twin Peaks ’ acclaimed sports viewing experience and scenic views!

Located at 6012 Marsha Sharpe Freeway , in the Canyon West Shopping Center, this opening marks the first Twin Peaks in Lubbock, 27th in Texas and 85th system-wide.

The new 6,800-square-foot restaurant houses 32 taps at the central interior and at the patio bar, 74 total TVs, an outdoor firepit and two patios – one being a serviceable smoking patio. It also features rollup patio garage doors to be open during service hours.

“We are thrilled to finally be open in Lubbock,” said Permian Entertainment’s General Manager Heath Herrington. “This is such a vibrant sports city, and we fit in perfectly with so many high-definition TVs and beautiful Twin Peaks Girls serving our signature scratch-made menu and ice-cold beer to fans as they watch games. We can’t wait to quickly become the best place to cheer on The Red Raiders.”

The ultimate sports lodge will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight beginning Monday, Jan. 27. Normal operating hours of Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. will begin on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Lubbock’s new Twin Peaks restaurant is part of Permian Entertainment, LLC’s development agreement to bring multiple locations to West Texas, starting with Lubbock. Permian Entertainment, LLC consists of three partners – Founder and Owner Herb Graham, President Roger Gearhart and longtime investor Jim Milson. Their parent company, Graham Brothers Entertainment, was founded in the 1960s and opened its first nightclub in 1968. Since then, the group has owned and operated more than 40 bars and nightclubs throughout the southwest and currently owns and operates a multi-day multi-venue country music festival as well as a country music artists management firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. The group also recently executed a second area development agreement to bring three Twin Peaks locations to the Nashville area.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .