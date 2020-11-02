Twin Peaks Makes its Highly Anticipated Latin America Debut

Ultimate sports lodge set to open its doors in Mexico City on Nov. 2

Mexico City ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks will start serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu, signature 29-degree beer and scenic views to everyone in Mexico City when the ultimate sports lodge opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 2!

Located at Av. Insurgentes Sur 674, Col. Del Valle, Benito Juarez , this opening marks the first Twin Peaks in Mexico City, first in Latin America and 79th systemwide.

The new 6,000-square-foot sports lodge will house 24 taps at the central interior and at the patio bar, as well as 67 total TVs throughout restaurant.

“We are thrilled to bring our acclaimed sports viewing experience to Latin America,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Mexico City’s first Twin Peaks restaurant is part of an eight-unit franchise deal with Operadora 2 Montes. With seven more restaurants in the pipeline for Mexico City, we are really looking forward to impressing the area with the debut of our first location. We have an excellent team of outgoing individuals that’re joining us in providing unmatched service to the Mexico City community.”

Mexico City’s first Twin Peaks will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., but hours are subject to change. For more information, call 551-668-3561.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Twin Peaks’ top priority. The restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

