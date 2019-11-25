Twin Peaks Makes Its Highly Anticipated Cincinnati Debut

Ultimate sports lodge now offering renowned menu in West Chester

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is now serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu, renowned ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to guests at its first Cincinnati-area restaurant.

Located at 9424 Civic Centre Blvd. in West Chester, the new Twin Peaks restaurant will feature 68 high-definition flat screen TVs, 32 taps, an open-air covered patio and a wide variety of spirits to choose from across an impressively large bar.

To complement the extensive drink selection, Twin Peaks Girls will serve up a variety of made-from-scratch American comfort foods and tasty, shareable favorites. Guests can choose from freshly made specialties like in-house smoked Sweet n’ Smoky Ribs, Bites for the whole crew like the Spinach Dip or Peaks Sampler or the beer-battered Fish and Chips. Other sports lodge signatures include The Hangover Burger and a delicious wing menu with more than 30 variations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce our acclaimed sports viewing experience to everyone in the Cincinnati area,” said Ed Williams, partner of JEB Food Group, a proud Twin Peaks franchisee. “We’ve hired an incredible team of more than 140 individuals to join us in serving our delicious, made-to-order food and signature ice-cold beers and spirits. We’re all looking forward to creating a rarified experience to make each of our guests feel special here in West Chester.”

This is the first Twin Peaks restaurant of seven that JEB Food Group plans on opening throughout Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

Starting Nov. 20, Twin Peaks West Chester will be serving dinner only, opening at 6 p.m. The restaurant will begin normal operating hours following a short soft open period. To stay up to date on all things Twin Peaks West Chester, including full hours of operation, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com/locations or follow the restaurant on Facebook.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

The new 9,800-square-foot restaurant will mark Twin Peaks’ second location in Ohio and 85th system-wide. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com