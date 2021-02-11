Twin Peaks Makes Highly Anticipated Tempe Debut

Ultimate sports lodge is now serving signature 29-degree beer, made-from-scratch menu and scenic views in Tempe

Tempe, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Tempe community just gained a sports viewing experience unlike any other now that Twin Peaks is open!

Located at 2050 E. Rio Salado Parkway, the sports lodge features 97 TVs for the ultimate gameday experience, as well as Twin Peaks’ renowned made-from-scratch menu and 32 ice-cold, 29-degree beers on tap, including favorites from local breweries. Guests can grab a drink at either of the two full-service bars – one at the central interior and one out on the patio. Tempe’s new Twin Peaks is complete with comfortable seating both indoors in the dining room and outdoors, where guests can enjoy a bourbon ice ball next to the restaurant’s firepit.

This opening marks the first Twin Peaks in Tempe, fourth in Arizona and 81st systemwide. It’s also the fourth location for AZ Peaks, a restaurant group that currently franchises several high preforming Twin Peaks Restaurants in Arizona.

“We are really excited to be open and serving our scratch-made menu to the Tempe community,” said Franchise Owner Carolyn Vangelos. “Twin Peaks is the perfect spot to catch a game while also enjoying a drink paired with high-quality food. Plus, the new restaurant has close to 100 TVs! The sports viewing experience is unlike anything in the area. We can’t wait to quickly become the go-to place in Tempe for cheering on the Sun Devils and other fan favorites.”

Twin Peaks Tempe is open from 5 p.m. to midnight during its opening week. Normal operating hours will begin on Sunday, Feb. 14, with the restaurant open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Twin Peaks’ top priority. The Tempe restaurant undergoes enhanced sanitization standards and processes daily and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

