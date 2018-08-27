Twin Peaks Makes Highly Anticipated Ohio Debut

082718

Ultimate sports lodge opens in Toledo

Toledo, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate mountain sports lodge – is opening its first Ohio restaurant in Toledo today, at 5060 Monroe St., across the street from Franklin Park Mall.

The 8,000-square-foot sports oasis will begin by opening its doors for dinner at 5 p.m. during the first week, through Aug. 31. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 1, the new restaurant will open for full-service dining and regular hours for both lunch and dinner.

Guests of Twin Peaks in Toledo will get to experience the restaurant’s 50 high-definition flat screen TVs and 32 ice-cold beers on tap. A perfect spot to unwind with friends, colleagues or family, the restaurant has a stone fireplace and an indoor-outdoor patio that can be opened in the summer and enclosed in the winter. The new restaurant will also offer unbeatable Happy Hour specials Monday through Thursday, from 3-6 p.m., including great deals on House Brews, wines, cocktails and delicious made-from-scratch shareable appetizers.

“We are honored and excited to bring Twin Peaks to Ohio and to introduce the ultimate sports lodge to the amazing people of Toledo,” said Michael Ansara, Operating Principle of Motor City Peaks LLC. “We’ve hired an enthusiastic, hardworking team of 130 and we’re all looking forward to creating a rarified experience to make each of our guests feel special here in Toledo.”

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Toledo marks the first Twin Peaks in Ohio and the 83rd system-wide. Beginning Sept. 1, Toledo Twin Peaks will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

