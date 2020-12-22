Twin Peaks Makes Highly Anticipated Hollywood Debut

Ultimate sports lodge set to open its doors on Dec. 28

Hollywood, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hollywood community is about to gain a sports viewing experience unlike any other when Twin Peaks opens next week!

On Monday, Dec. 28, Twin Peaks, located at 1903 Hollywood Blvd. , will begin serving its delicious made-from-scratch menu, ice-cold 29-degree beer and scenic views to everyone in the area. Then, in January, the ultimate sports lodge will celebrate with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by Mayor Josh Levy and the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to introduce Twin Peaks’ acclaimed sports viewing experience to Hollywood,” said Franchisee Fred Burgess of DMD Ventures. “Our new restaurant is two stories with a one-of-a-kind rooftop bar, and it features over 60 massive TVs, 40 beers on tap, and of course, beautiful Twin Peaks Girls. It is sure to quickly become the best place for locals to cheer on their favorite teams. We can’t wait to start serving Twin Peaks’ mouthwatering menu items and 29-degree beer to the Hollywood community!”

This opening marks DMD Ventures’ fifth Twin Peaks location and the company’s eighth location in Florida.

Twin Peaks Hollywood will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. but will close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. For more information, call 954.477.7999.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 79 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

