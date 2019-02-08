Twin Peaks Looks to Continued Success in 2019

The ultimate sports lodge reports increase in sales, traffic and other milestones as it looks toward future growth throughout 2019

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is eager for a successful 2019 after reporting 2018 as one of its best years yet with an increase in year-over-year sales and overall traffic, supplemented by major improvements in guest experience.

The ultimate sports lodge impressively saw a 6.7 percent increase in YOY sales and a 3.25 percent increase in YOY overall traffic. That’s 6.15 and 4.4 percent more, respectively, than restaurant industry financial performance benchmarking company, Black Box Intelligence , reports for bar and grill casual dining restaurants.

“2018 was a great year for us and we’re excited to bring that momentum with us through 2019,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “We’re always listening to our guests, so we understand what they’re looking for. What works today will not be the same at the end of the year. Our team works hard to constantly improve the in-store experience, focusing on local initiatives, heightened training programs, easing the guest experience, and expanding drink offerings and food categories.”

Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch menu was refreshed in 2018 with a beverage menu redesign and new food items. New offerings like Classic Whiskey Cocktails served over ice balls and brunch-centric Mimosas and Micheladas helped cater to the Twin Peaks guest looking for an elevated dining experience. New food items were also added to satisfy homestyle cravings like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Chicken & Waffles. Twin Peaks has continued to enhance its experience through an innovative beverage program that rolled out this month including tequila cocktails, an extensive rum menu, an expanded Old Fashioned cocktails category, additional classic cocktails, wine and more.

This March, the food menu will feature all-new in-house Smoker Selects in several different menu categories. Executive Chef, Alex Sadowsky, joined the Twin Peaks team in November 2018 and has been fully immersed in the beverage and food innovation for all restaurants nationwide. He will lead the way in continuing to improve the made-from-scratch menu Twin Peaks is known for.

Over the last year, Twin Peaks ramped up development with new restaurant openings and redesigns. Two redesigns at the original location in Lewisville, Texas and in Albuquerque, New Mexico were the beginning of many new remodels planned for 2019. The restaurants will be upgraded with expanded indoor and outdoor bars, enhanced AV packages, fun elements like outdoor firepits and other improvements.

Several franchise agreements were made in 2018 to expand the Twin Peaks brand to new markets, bringing seven new locations to Ohio with JEB Food Group, LLC and four West Texas locations through Permian Entertainment, LLC. Various expansions are also in development for 2019.

Twin Peaks also dedicated part of 2018 to giving back to the community. At the Miss Twin Peaks pageant, the restaurant donated $405,000 to its national nonprofit partner Folds of Honor to help fund 82 $5,000 scholarships for families of fallen and disabled service members.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 84 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 84 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

