Twin Peaks Leads the Industry in Sales and Traffic for the Third Quarter

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is having an exceptional year. The ultimate sports lodge continues to top the casual dining sector in sales and traffic.

With a 6% increase in third quarter comparable same store sales and an almost 3% climb in comparable same store traffic, Twin Peaks is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Knapp-Track, a respected barometer of restaurant performance, ranked Twin Peaks number one in the casual dining sector for September.

“We are outperforming an already strong restaurant industry report, which is an exciting accomplishment for our entire team,” said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. “To stay at the top of the leader board, we are doubling down our efforts to provide exceptional customer experiences and phenomenal menu options, every time. We are proud of our local events, beverage offerings and elevated sports experiences.”

Twin Peaks is also accelerating development with new restaurant openings and redesigns. Its original location in Lewisville, Texas was recently updated with enhanced seating inside and outside, expanded bars and patio updates including roll-down screens for year-round enjoyment. Refreshed décor, enhanced AV packages and extensions of draft beer, bourbon and whiskey offerings are also part of the redesign. Similar updates are planned for locations in Albuquerque, N.M. and three locations in Texas – Austin, Mesquite and Round Rock. Design enhancements from these locations will continue to appear in existing stores around the nation. In addition, the newest Twin Peaks opened in Toledo, Ohio last month and Huntsville, Ala. will get its first location in January.

In October of this year, Twin Peaks Restaurants moved up 15 slots in Franchise Times Top 200 franchise systems. The brand was previously listed at 211 and are currently sitting at 196.

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with primetime matchups on wall-to-wall TVs. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with an ice cold, 29 degree draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 84 locations in 26 states. More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

