Twin Peaks Lands First Latin American Franchise Deal

The ultimate sports lodge expands to Mexico City

Mexico City (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is bringing its delicious scratch menu and famous 29-degree draft beer south of the border with its first Latin American locations.

The ultimate sports lodge has partnered with Operadora 2 Montes to bring eight Twin Peaks restaurants to Mexico City, with the first location estimated to open in November 2019.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Twin Peaks to Mexico City,” said Rodolfo Garcia, CEO of Operadora 2 Montes. “There were several things that initially attracted us to Twin Peaks. The menu’s fresh products, ice-cold 29-degree beer, multiple TV-viewing design and beautiful Twin Peaks Girls all combine to create an unmatched experience that will be unique and very well received in Mexico. For most people, Twin Peaks will be a whole new experience, which makes it that much more exciting for us to bring it to the area.”

With its whole team from Mexico, and having established itself as a key stakeholder in the restaurant business in Mexico, Operadora 2 Montes will contribute not only the knowledge of the market but also the network it has developed to the Twin Peaks franchise.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Twin Peaks to sign its first Mexico franchise deal,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We couldn’t have asked for a better team to lead the way into Mexico than Operadora 2 Montes. The Twin Peaks experience is unlike anything in the area and is sure to be a huge success.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

