Twin Peaks Joins The Fight Against Breast Cancer

The ultimate sports lodge donates $12,626 to The Rose

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) About one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2017, an estimated 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer in women are expected to be diagnosed in the United States.

Every Friday during October, all 80 Twin Peaks restaurants banded together to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating $2 of every dessert sold to The Rose. Together, the restaurants raised a total of $12,626, which will all be donated to the nonprofit organization.

“We operate in 25 different states, so we knew that this would be a good opportunity to raise as much awareness as possible nationwide,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “The Rose’s life changing work originally caught our eye when we partnered with them in Houston. The Rose reduces deaths from breast cancer by providing access to screening and treatment services to any woman regardless of her ability to pay. Since its launch in 1986, the organization has served nearly 500,000 patients. We are honored to have been able to raise money for such a great organization and we’re thrilled with the outcome of our fundraising efforts. Thank you to all of our guests who participated and made donations.”

The Rose is composed of Board Certified Radiologists, specialized technical staff, two Mammography and diagnostic Imaging Centers and a fleet of Mobile Mammography vans. Every service offered by The Rose is available to the uninsured through one of many sponsorship programs.

“We are grateful to Twin Peaks for choosing us as their fundraiser recipient,” said Dorthy Gibbons, co-founder and CEO of The Rose. “They are so much fun to partner with and the amount they raised last month is phenomenal. We hope that everyone will join us in continuing the fight against breast cancer and seek our help for screening, diagnostics and treatment services. Early detection mammography screenings are the most powerful weapons in the fight against breast cancer, which is 98% curable when detected early.”

More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

