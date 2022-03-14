Twin Peaks Inks Major Deal to Implement BeerBoard’s SmartOrders Technology Across All Locations

Acclaimed sports lodge partners with leader in automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry to utilize advanced technology systemwide

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks Restaurants announced today it is digitizing its liquor, beer and wine inventory management at all North American locations by implementing SmartOrders from BeerBoard , the leader in technology and automated intelligence for the on-premise hospitality industry.

Headquartered in Dallas, Twin Peaks is an award-winning sports bar and restaurant experience with 89 total locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks has been a proud partner with BeerBoard since 2015, utilizing the technology company’s deluxe service bundle, which includes yield and inventory management, brand and style insights, and customized QR Code menu solutions. Recently, Twin Peaks rolled out SmartOrders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and other select markets and now plans to fully implement the cutting-edge technology systemwide.

“BeerBoard has been our trusted technology partner for bar management for seven years and they continue to innovate their solutions to help us overcome challenges and improve our business,” said Twin Peaks COO Roger Gondek. “Now, we want to fully capitalize on using a centralized platform for all our liquor, beer and wine management, saving our operators time and money and allowing them to focus on higher-impact tasks. Anything we can do to give time back to our managers is imperative to the success of our stores.”

As a result of the new agreement, Twin Peaks will apply BeerBoard’s industry-leading SmartOrders technology, which automates ordering and inventory and digitizes the interaction between retailers and distributors, at its 89 locations. By using SmartOrders, retailers place orders directly through distributors and receive insights on perpetual inventory with recommended orders (brands and quantities) based on data. SmartOrders increases accuracy, accelerates order timelines and reduces staff challenges and expenses for both retailers and distributors.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Twin Peaks and deliver our SmartOrders technology to their operators systemwide,” said BeerBoard CEO Mark Young. “SmartOrders is an end-to-end solution that is very cost-effective and drives immediate return-on-investment. We will ensure this is a frictionless transition for Twin Peaks managers by handling setup, onboarding and training, as well as providing continued support and service. We look forward to being a turnkey solution for Twin Peaks systemwide as we help them hit profit margin goals with unmatched bar management insights.”

BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. In addition to its partnership with Twin Peaks, BeerBoard’s retailers include other industry leaders such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, WingHouse, Mellow Mushroom and TGI Fridays. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers including AB InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo and Yuengling. To learn more about BeerBoard, visit beerboard.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 89 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology and Automated Intelligence company enabling the food & beverage industry to make business decisions about its complete bar business. It manages over $1 billion in bar sales and 55,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights, ordering and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom-line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at beerboard.com .

