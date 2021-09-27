Twin Peaks Hiring Over 130 Team Members for First Grand Prairie Lodge

The ultimate sports lodge is seeking individuals for multiple positions in preparation for its November opening

Grand Prairie, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is gearing up to bring the ultimate sports viewing experience to Grand Prairie this fall!

In preparation for its grand opening in mid-November, Twin Peaks is seeking more than 130 individuals to join its team. The new sports lodge is hiring for multiple positions, including Twin Peaks Girls, bartenders, line cooks, dishwashers, support staff and more. Starting Sept. 27, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the hiring site located in the parking lot of Twin Peaks Grand Prairie, located at 3120 S. Hwy. 161 , any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., or text WORK4TP to 85000 to apply.

“We’re excited to bring our scenic views, scratch-made food and 29-degree beer to another community in our home state of Texas,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Our Grand Prairie lodge is part of our corporate expansion efforts following great success over the last several years. Just last month, we celebrated our expansion with the Grand Prairie community during a ceremonial timber raising where more than 30 members from the Chamber of Commerce, Grand Prairie Fire Department and Mayor Jensen were in attendance. The community has already been so welcoming and we can’t wait to develop our team in the weeks ahead as they help us introduce Twin Peaks to Grand Prairie.”

The new 8,700-square-foot lodge will feature 32 29-degree beers on tap, 65 massive TVs, including a 100-inch video wall, so guests won’t miss a minute of any Cowboys game or primetime matchup. Additionally, the new lodge will feature an indoor and outdoor bar on the covered patio where guests can enjoy a unique bourbon poured over ice by the firepit. Twin Peaks Grand Prairie will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. When Grand Prairie’s first Twin Peaks opens, it will mark the ninth in Dallas-Fort Worth and 27th in Texas.

For more information on hours, employment and lodge updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/grand-prairie .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from Twin Peaks

The post Twin Peaks Hiring Over 130 Team Members for First Grand Prairie Lodge first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.