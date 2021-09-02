Twin Peaks Hiring Over 125 Team Members for First Myrtle Beach Lodge

The ultimate sports lodge is seeking individuals for all positions in preparation for its late October opening

Myrtle Beach, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is set to start serving its delicious scratch-made food, premium drinks and scenic views in the ultimate game day atmosphere to the Myrtle Beach community starting in October!

In preparation for this exciting debut, Twin Peaks is seeking over 125 local team members, including 85+ Twin Peaks Girls and 40+ bar backs, bussers, cooks and janitors. Driven workers who set goals, celebrate accomplishments and want to have a great time at work, are encouraged to apply. Starting Sept. 8, interested candidates are encouraged to visit to the new Myrtle Beach lodge, located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy. , any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to hire more than 125 enthusiastic individuals throughout the community to join us in sharing our scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and premium cocktails with everyone in Myrtle Beach,” said Franchisee and La Cima Restaurants CEO Coby Brooks. “Twin Peaks provides a fun, energetic work environment and we need highly motivated individuals to help us bring the ultimate game day experience to our guests! We look forward to meeting everyone and starting the hiring process!”

Located next to Bass Pro Outdoor World, the new 11,600-square-foot lodge will feature 32 29-degree beers on tap and 76 massive TVs, so guests won’t miss a minute of any primetime matchup. The new Myrtle Beach lodge will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Myrtle Beach’s first Twin Peaks marks the third in South Carolina. It will be the 17th Twin Peaks constructed by La Cima Restaurants LLC, its largest franchisee. La Cima CEO Coby Brooks has 22 years of experience in the Myrtle Beach restaurant landscape.

For job application information, text “TPjobs” to 85000 to apply. For more information on hours and lodge updates, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/myrtle-beach .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

