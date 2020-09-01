Twin Peaks Hand-Selects Three Rare Single Barrel Bourbons to Launch at Corporate Locations

Ultimate sports lodge features Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace and Weller Full Proof from Buffalo Trace Distillery in time for resurgence of sports seasons

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks fans can now cheer on their favorite sports teams with a rare, hand-selected Single Barrel Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery in-hand.

Since its establishment in 1775 in Frankfort, Kentucky between Louisville and Lexington, Buffalo Trace Distillery has been defined by its dedication to making award-winning bourbon whiskey for more than 200 years.

To add to Twin Peaks’ already extensive bourbon and whiskey offerings, the ultimate sports lodge has chosen a limited amount of hand-selected Single Barrel Bourbons by Buffalo Trace Distillery to feature at its corporate locations.

“As a longstanding leader among renowned spirit makers, Buffalo Trace Distillery brings a special combination of tradition and adaptation to the whiskey world,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “We have visited Buffalo Trace Distillery to hand-select Single Barrel Bourbons in the past, but this year’s selection was especially unique as we chose three extremely rare barrels to include at a handful of our restaurants.”

The three Single Barrel Bourbons can be poured over Twin Peaks’ signature ice ball, served neat or enjoyed in an Old Fashioned or a classic whiskey cocktail. They highlight these distinct tastes:

Blanton’s – Nutmeg, spice, dry vanilla, hints of honey, strong caramel and corn.

“With sports finally coming back into play, we wanted to enhance the viewing experience that guests have come to expect from our brand,” Hummel said. “Fans can now get back to supporting the teams they love as they sip on an exquisite, premium bourbon whiskey.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 78 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

