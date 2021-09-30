Twin Peaks Expands Phoenix Footprint with Long-Time Franchise Partner

The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement leading to seven total locations throughout the greater Phoenix area

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is increasing its reach and bringing more scenic views, made-from-scratch food and 29-degree beer to The Valley with the recent execution of a new franchise deal.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company inked an area development agreement with existing franchise partner Carolyn Vangelos – along with her husband and business partner Andy Bayless and real estate developer and franchise partner Jay Schneider – to expand the trio’s AZ Peaks Restaurant portfolio in greater Phoenix. Vangelos, Bayless and Schneider expect to open three new lodges in the area, with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in September of 2022. An additional restaurant will be built each year until 2024.

“We are so proud of the AZ Peaks Restaurant team and all of their success in The Valley,” Hummel said. “This franchise team is at the top of the game when it comes to franchise partners and never stop working towards more! The greater Phoenix community is just as lucky as we are to have such a committed group bringing the area go-to spots for primetime games, ice-cold beer and made-from-scratch food.”

AZ Peaks Restaurant signed its first franchise agreement with Twin Peaks in 2012 after being attracted to the brand’s high energy, sports-driven branding and delicious menu. The group opened its first Twin Peaks restaurant in 2013 and currently operates four Arizona locations in Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

“Working with the Twin Peaks leadership and support team has been a great experience for our group,” Carolyn Vangelos said. “There is a direct line of communication and open conversation for construction, design, training and operations that has allowed us to expand at a fast pace in unison with the rapid growth of the Phoenix area. We look forward to growing our portfolio with the brand and introducing Twin Peaks’ acclaimed sports viewing experience to more of Phoenix.”

To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Expands Phoenix Footprint with Long-Time Franchise Partner first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.