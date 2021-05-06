Twin Peaks Expands Florida Footprint with New Area Development Agreement

The ultimate sports lodge signs franchise deal to develop northern Florida

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is continuing its fast-paced growth momentum by bringing its acclaimed sports viewing experience to northern Florida.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Moussa Haidar of Haidar Estates, LLC to grow the brand and open lodges in both Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The first of the new restaurants is slated to open in spring of 2022.

“Twin Peaks has a strong central and south Florida presence, so we are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint into northern Florida,” Hummel said. “Moussa is a highly experienced operator who is well-known for his commitment to providing outstanding customer service and developing long-term loyalty from his satisfied guests. Twin Peaks is experiencing impressive growth right now, so there’s no better time for Moussa to join our brand.”

“I spoke with the Twin Peaks team in Dallas, and it was very exciting to see their plans to take the company to the next level,” Haidar said. “As a franchise veteran with 26 years of experience in the restaurant industry, I was ready to meet with the leadership team and am happy I was able to sign on. I have known the Twin Peaks founder, Randy DeWitt, for many years and have been following the brand’s journey. I have always enjoyed Twin Peaks and believed it was a great concept with its delicious scratch-made food, 29-degree beer and sports viewing atmosphere. I can’t wait to help this best-in-class brand grow as we bring Twin Peaks to more of Florida.”

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

