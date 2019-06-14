Twin Peaks Executes New Development Agreement with Permian Entertainment, LLC

The ultimate sports lodge to open three new restaurants in the Nashville area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is heading to Nashville!

CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed a second area development agreement with Permian Entertainment, LLC, an entity created by Graham Brothers Entertainment, to bring three Twin Peaks locations to the Nashville area. The agreement anticipates that the first restaurant will open in the spring of 2020.

“Our experience with Twin Peaks has been nothing but first class; it’s so much more than the typical sports bar,” said Area Supervisor Heath Herrington. “Twin Peaks’ scratch menu features a variety of innovative, quality dishes that are made in-house and served by Twin Peaks Girls who offer unmatched service in addition to great views. All of this combined with the brand’s universal promise of serving its draft beer at 29-degrees offers a unique experience unlike anything else in the industry.”

This agreement comes after Permian’s first area development agreement with Twin Peaks to bring four locations to West Texas. Permian Entertainment, LLC consists of three partners – Founder & Owner Herb Graham, President Roger Gearhart, and longtime investor Jim Milson. Their parent company, Graham Brothers Entertainment, was founded in the 1960s and opened its first nightclub in 1968. Since then, the group has owned and operated more than 40 bars and nightclubs throughout the southwest and currently owns and operates a multi-day multi-venue country music festival as well as a country music artists management firm based in Nashville, Tenn.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring restaurant development to Nashville,” Herrington said. “In addition, we’ve partnered with a well-respected group in the music industry. We can’t wait to see these two ventures work together in the coming months to make a splash in Nashville.”

“Permian Entertainment, LLC is an incredible partner, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them lead the way into Nashville,” said CEO of Twin Peak Joe Hummel. “They are very involved in the community and are well-respected in the music industry. We can’t wait to see how well they do with Twin Peaks in Nashville.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 84 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

