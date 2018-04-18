Twin Peaks Executes Development Agreement With Permian Entertainment, LLC

Ultimate mountain sports lodge to open four new restaurants throughout West Texas

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks continues to build positive momentum in sales and traffic and is sticking to its commitment to crank up expansion.

CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed an Area Development Agreement with Permian Entertainment, LLC, to bring four Twin Peaks locations to Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo, and Wichita Falls. The agreement ancticipates that all of the new restaurants will be open within about three years.

“We were already fans of Twin Peaks, so when we spoke with Todd Peterson and his team about the brand’s franchising opportunities and explored all of its potential, we knew that this was where we were meant to be,” said Herb Graham, Founder & Owner of Permian Entertainment, LLC. “Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The polished mountain lodge setting, scratch menu, Twin Peaks Girls, and the brand’s universal promise of serving its draft beer at 29-degrees, offers a unique experience unlike anything else in the industry. We are excited to join the Twin Peaks team and we look forward to introducing the one-of-a-kind concept to everyone in these four new cities.”

Permian Entertainment, LLC – an entity created by Graham Brothers Entertainment – consists of three partners – Graham, President Roger Gearhart, and longtime investor Jim Milson. Graham Brothers Entertainment was founded in the 1960s and opened its first nightclub in 1968. Since then, the group has owned and operated more than 40 bars and nightclubs throughout the southwest and currently owns and operates a multi-day multi-venue country music festival as well as a country music artists management firm based in Nashville, Tenn.

“We have been wanting to expand into West Texas ever since we started franchising, and we feel very fortunate to have this triple threat leading the way there,” said Hummel “We look forward to working with these talented business men and their team as they scout locations and share our made-from-scratch food and ice cold brews with communities across West Texas.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

