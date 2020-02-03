Twin Peaks Enhances Acclaimed Sports Viewing Experience with New Beverage Menu

Ultimate sports lodge adds new innovative cocktails, shots and categories to beverage menu

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is proving its commitment to menu innovation with the debut of more than 20 new creative beverage options.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 3, guests at all Twin Peaks locations can throw back new handcrafted drinks on its extensive beverage menu, which includes cocktails, shots and categories. Guests can raise a glass with any of these delicious new cocktails:

Aviation Gin Corpse Reviver – Aviation Gin, triple sec, Capano Antica Dry Vermouth, Peychaud’s bitters and lemon juice.

– Aviation Gin, triple sec, Capano Antica Dry Vermouth, Peychaud’s bitters and lemon juice. Buffalo Trace Sour – Buffalo Trace, simple syrup, lemon juice and red wine float.

– Buffalo Trace, simple syrup, lemon juice and red wine float. Martell Sidecar – Martell Cognac, Patrón Citrónge and lemon juice.

– Martell Cognac, Patrón Citrónge and lemon juice. Tito’s Sparkling Lemon – Tito’s and Fever Tree Lemon.

– Tito’s and Fever Tree Lemon. Dobel Pineapple Paloma – Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, agave nectar, fresh grapefruit, pineapple juice, lime juice and charred pineapple.

– Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, agave nectar, fresh grapefruit, pineapple juice, lime juice and charred pineapple. Smoky Herradura Margarita – Herradura Silver, Sombra Mezcal, triple sec, agave nectar, lime juice and charred lime wheel.

– Herradura Silver, Sombra Mezcal, triple sec, agave nectar, lime juice and charred lime wheel. Disaronno Amaretto Sour – Knob Creel, Disaronno, lemon juice and Luxardo cherry.

– Knob Creel, Disaronno, lemon juice and Luxardo cherry. Knob Creek Blackberry Smash – Knob Creek, Blackberry Mint Marmalade, lime juice and mint.

– Knob Creek, Blackberry Mint Marmalade, lime juice and mint. The Godfather – Disaronno, Monkey Shoulder and orange bitters.

Wanting to dial it up a notch? Indulge in a new shot featuring Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey like the Peanut Butter & Jelly mixed with raspberry schnapps or the Peanut Butter Cup made with butterscotch schnapps. Cheers!

“We made a commitment to stay ahead of the curve with our menu offerings, so we decided to craft new cocktails using ingredients that align with current trends,” said Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky. “We met with 50 beverage vendors to learn more about what drinks would enhance our guests’ experiences the most, and that’s how we came up with our new beverage menu. The wide variety of drinks our beverage innovation team came up with now gives every single sports fan something different to sip on during the game.”

In addition to the new cocktails and shots, the ultimate sports lodge added multiple new drink sections to the menu. The new sections include a Day Drinking category for the brunch-goer, Zero Proof for guests who want the game day experience without the bite and Back to the Basics, a throwback category for those seeking a simple selection. Twin Peaks also enhanced its Old Fashioned Cocktail category and added a new liquor category – Cognac & Brandy.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 85 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .