Twin Peaks Elevates Sports Viewing Experience in Austin with Remodel

Ultimate sports lodge enhances design, upgrades TV package, renovates bar and more

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The first Twin Peaks restaurant in the Austin area, which originally opened in 2007, got a lift and reopened its doors with a fresh new look on March 7.

Located at 701 E. Stassney Lane , Twin Peaks’ restaurant renovations include an updated interior with enhanced dining areas, a modernized furniture and décor package to include all-new contemporary finishes and completely remodeled restrooms. Out front, the South Austin location boasts Twin Peaks’ signature staple – the large elk sculpture welcoming guests in the door. Additionally, the Twin Peaks exterior now features a large outdoor patio with upgraded furniture that includes mixed seating with Jeep seats, keg stools and a fire pit. The bar area has been expanded and is now double-sided with outside roll-down screens for year-round enjoyment.

The ultimate sports lodge’s design isn’t the only aspect that got a makeover. There are now 24 beer drafts on tap, all served at a below-freezing 29 degrees. The expanded draft list features staples in the lager and ale category, plus several options from local breweries. The bourbon and whiskey offerings have been expanded to a more comprehensive list to include barrel selects and bottles from Texas-based distilleries.

The restaurant has also upgraded its sports viewing experience, featuring more than 50 TVs across the updated space. Twin Peaks can now show up to 12 different sporting events at one time, all on new 60-inch TVs at the bar and on the patio, with 65- and 75-inch TVs in the dining area.

More than 20 new additions have been added to the beverage menu, including a Day Drinking category for the brunch-goer, a Zero Proof section for guests who want the gameday experience without the bite, and Back to Basics, a throwback category for those seeking a simple selection. There are extensive tequila offerings, rums, cognacs, brandy and more available. In addition, an updated food menu is on the tables featuring several smoked sensation additions, leaning into the in-house smokers living in all restaurants, including Austin.

“This location was the fifth Twin Peaks to open in the system and the first in its area,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “We believe transforming the restaurant to provide a more modern atmosphere is key in keeping our loyal fans happy in addition to attracting new ones. The guest experience was top of mind when we decided to implement remodels, and we feel confident that the Austin community will embrace the new look.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and delectable menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

To keep up with upcoming events and promotions for the newly remodeled South Austin location, follow Twin Peaks on Facebook .

Twin Peaks currently has 85 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .