Twin Peaks Elevates Its Experience with Innovative New Beverage Menu

Ultimate sports lodge enhances menu, adding more than 30 new options

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks is continuing to prove why it consistently tops the casual dining sector in sales and traffic.

The trend-setting brand is always on the lookout for innovative ways to enhance its overall experience. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4, guests at all of its 84 locations system-wide will have the opportunity to indulge in Twin Peaks’ latest innovation – an extensive new beverage menu.

The enhanced beverage menu now offers more than 30 new options including cocktails, shots, new categories and on-trend liquors. Guests can heighten their culinary adventure with new cocktails, some of which include:

Tennessee Stud – Jack Daniel’s, agave syrup, lemon juice, lemon peel

– Jack Daniel’s, agave syrup, lemon juice, lemon peel Rob Roy – Monkey Shoulder, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters, Luxardo cherry

– Monkey Shoulder, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, aromatic bitters, Luxardo cherry Sazerac – Bulleit Rye, simple syrup, Peychaud’s bitters, aromatic bitters, Absinthe, lemon peel

– Bulleit Rye, simple syrup, Peychaud’s bitters, aromatic bitters, Absinthe, lemon peel Woodford Sour – Woodford Rye, simple syrup, lemon juice, lemon peel, Luxardo cherry

– Woodford Rye, simple syrup, lemon juice, lemon peel, Luxardo cherry Orange Mountain Buffalo Mule – Buffalo Trace, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, orange wedge

– Buffalo Trace, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange juice, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, orange wedge Russell’s Billion Old Fashioned – Russell’s Reserve, Disaronno Amaretto, simple syrup, aromatic bitters, Billionaire’s Bacon

– Russell’s Reserve, Disaronno Amaretto, simple syrup, aromatic bitters, Billionaire’s Bacon Spicy Margarita – Herradura Silver Tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, lime juice, jalapeño, cilantro sprigs

– Herradura Silver Tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, lime juice, jalapeño, cilantro sprigs Paloma – Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila, simple syrup, lime juice, grapefruit juice, club soda, lime wedge

Ready to turn your day up a notch? Indulge in one of these new Party Shots: Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Cream, Southern Comfort, Dulce Vida Grapefruit Tequila, Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Fernet-Branca and Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey.

In addition to the new cocktails and shots, Twin Peaks has added five drink sections to the menu, further extending its wide variety of beverage options. The new sections include an Old Fashioned section, Rum section, Tequila Cocktail section, Coffee & Enhancements section, and an Energized section with Red Bull options.

Don’t worry, beer enthusiasts can still enjoy their favorite draft beer served in a perfectly frosted 22-ounce man-size mug at a teeth-chattering 29 degrees. To view the full menu, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/menu.

“We are always striving to enhance our menu offerings and craft new cocktails using ingredients that are on trend and in peak season,” said Twin Peaks Executive Chef Alex Sadowsky. “We’ve not only created several delicious new cocktails, we’ve also enhanced the overall menu selection, giving guests even more options to choose from. At Twin Peaks, we give you everything you need to eat and drink like a champion.”

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

