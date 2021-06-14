Twin Peaks Elevates Beverage Offerings with Rare, Exclusive Bourbon Program

Ultimate sports lodge features high-end bourbon at select lodges

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is boldly celebrating National Bourbon Day as it continues to prove its commitment to offering an enhanced, one-of-a-kind experience for guests with its high-end bourbon program, aptly named Grandpa’s Stash.

The ultimate sports lodge is elevating the Man Cave experience for tried-and-true bourbon enthusiasts, making it the go-to destination for guests to embrace their mantality. Whether you’re a bourbon connoisseur looking for a premium spirit or someone interested in learning how to build their palate to appreciate the subtle nuances of a well-aged bourbon, Twin Peaks has it all with the uniquely American spirit of quality and craftmanship found in their Grandpa’s Stash line-up.

Grandpa’s Stash is an elevated beverage program dedicated to obtaining the rarest allocated bourbons available. This one-of-a-kind program is Slow-aged with rich mature flavors, each market’s rare selections vary depending on the availability of bottles in the area, ranging between 10 and 40 extremely rare bottles on each menu. Some of the high-end spirits that guests may find on the menu include: Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year, William LaRue Weller, Eagle Rare 17 Year, Stagg Jr., Old Forester 150th Anniversary, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 14 Year and Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel. Served neat or with a crystal clear ice ball, prices range from $8.49-$90.99 for a 1.25-ounce pour, depending on the bottle and market. Grandpa’s Stash is currently available in more than 30 Twin Peaks lodges in addition to whiskeys and tequilas.

“We strive to provide our guests with best-in-class offerings,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “Our high-end bourbon program takes the Twin Peaks experience to the next level with the sweet aromatic flavors of the singularly American spirit. They are perfect for our guests to sip on and appreciate while cheering on their favorite team, watching an exciting fight or enjoying a night out. Pair the ideal pour with your favorite scratch menu item and the best views in town and you’ve got yourself an unforgettable Twin Peaks experience.”

To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 80 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to in-house smoked ribs and hand-breaded wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Twin Peaks Elevates Beverage Offerings with Rare, Exclusive Bourbon Program first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.