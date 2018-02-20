Twin Peaks Elevates Beverage Offerings

Ultimate sports lodge rolls out brunch-centric cocktails, new wine program and more

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks – the ultimate mountain sports lodge – is taking its dining experience to a whole new level with the debut of its innovative new beverage menu.

Beginning today, all 81 locations will be offering an extensive new selection of wine, bourbon, whiskey and tequila. Guests can enchance their culinary adventure with a new classic whiskey cocktail served over an ice ball, like the Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned or the Boulevardier crafted with Woodford Rye, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Compari and an orange peel. Or indulge in some Billionaire’s Bacon with a brunch-centric cocktail like a Bloody Mary, Michelada or Mimosa served with guest’s choice of juice in a carafe.

“At Twin Peaks, we are going back to basics in order to move forward,” said Jamie Carawan, VP of Food & Beverage Innovation. “ Our new beverage menu features Classic Whiskey Cocktails perfect for the whiskey novice and the aficiando. Come in and try our new MANhattan, Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned or 101 Stone Sour. We recognized that brown whiskeys are here to stay and we intend to be the industry leader in offerings, presentations and innovations. We have added 70-100 brown spirits that are served over a Twin Peaks Signature Ice Ball by our always friendly Twin Peaks Girls. Additionally, we have added a new Classic Shot menu, rolled an expanded wine portfolio and tapped into popular yet vintage cocktails like our Filthy Martini, Negroni or Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic.”

Beer enthusiasts can still enjoy their favorite draft beer served in a perfectly frosted 22-ounce man-size mug at a teeth-chattering 29 degrees. The ultimate sports lodge also just rolled out a new wine program – the perfect compliment to the Hunter’s Meat and Cheese Board.

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk-offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

