Twin Peaks Elevates Beverage Lineup with Tequila Launch

Corazón Reposado Weller Barrel Select, Corazón Reposado Buffalo Trace Barrel Select and Teremana Blanco now available at select lodges

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is adding a smooth kick to its spirits menu with the addition of three tequilas – including two hand-selected by the Twin Peaks team!

For guests looking to sip on premium tequila while watching the game, the ultimate sports lodge has its tequila cabinet stocked with everything from blanco to añejo. And now, Twin Peaks is offering two new Corazón tequilas — the Corazón Reposado Weller Barrel Select and the Corazón Reposado Buffalo Trace Barrel Select. For these spirits, the Twin Peaks team hand-selected Weller and Buffalo Trace bourbon barrels from the Buffalo Trace Distillery to be bottled and sent to restaurants around the country for guests to enjoy. From there, the empty barrels were then boomeranged from Kentucky to Jalisco to be filled with tequila and aged for 11 months. The Corazón Reposado Weller Barrel Select offers a spicy and peppery taste profile finished in an 80-proof Weller Bourbon barrel, and the Corazón Reposado Buffalo Trace Barrel Select is a golden, herbal and slightly spicy taste profile finished in an 80-proof Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrel.

“Our team traveled to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky to hand-select the barrels that were sent to Jalisco to be authentically and expertly aged,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “After sampling 12 tequilas, the team unanimously selected the best and we couldn’t be more excited to offer them at our restaurants. We have no doubt that these will be two highly sought-after bottles.”

In addition to the two Corazón tequilas, Twin Peaks has added Teremana Blanco, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s very own tequila to its menu. Teremana Blanco is a smooth tequila distilled in handmade copper mills in a small town in the peaks of Jalisco Highlands. The distillery utilizes 100% brick-oven roasting to allow for a bright citrus and fresh finish. Guests can grab a taste for just $5 all day on Mondays in select markets.

Each of these tequilas are made with the highest quality ingredients and echo the Twin Peaks culinary team’s commitment to menu innovation. To learn more about Twin Peaks, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Twin Peaks

The post Twin Peaks Elevates Beverage Lineup with Tequila Launch first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.