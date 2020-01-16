Twin Peaks Drives Menu Innovation and Accelerated Expansion in 2020

Ultimate sports lodge reports increase in sales, traffic and other milestones as it launches into the new year

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks plans to continue its positive momentum and success from 2019 as it looks toward future growth and innovation in 2020.

The ultimate sports lodge reported an impressive 2.5% increase in year-over-year sales and a 1.2% increase in year-over-year traffic in 2019. Over the last year, Twin Peaks also introduced its innovative smoker program and enhanced beverage and lunch menus. In addition to menu innovation, Twin Peaks opened three new restaurants, remodeled two locations and signed three franchise deals.

“Twin Peaks is on a winning streak with no plans of slowing down,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “2019 was a very successful year for us and we are excited to bring that momentum with us through 2020. Twin Peaks thrives on innovation, excellence and separating ourselves from the normal. Each of our kitchens are equipped with a smoker for serving up in-house smoked menu items which isn’t something that many restaurants can claim, in addition to our extensive beverage selection. But menu innovation doesn’t stop there. It will continue to be a focus in 2020. Our culinary team will have new menu items in our test kitchens each month to keep the ideas fresh and flowing. And with our continued expansion, we also plan to expect to see even more regional shifts to the Twin Peaks menu.”

Along with its focus on menu innovation, Twin Peaks plans to continue ramping up development with even more new restaurant openings and redesigns. Twin Peaks plans to open 12-15 additional new restaurants throughout 2020. Q1 initiatives include a new store opening in Lubbock, Texas, a remodel of one of the flagship restaurants in Austin, Texas and new beverage and food menu rollouts. Its first restaurant in Latin America is set to open in Mexico City in Q2. Redesigns are in the pipeline throughout the year for several locations, which will be upgraded with expanded indoor and outdoor bars, enhanced AV packages, fun elements like outdoor firepits and other improvements.

After signing three franchise deals in 2019, Twin Peaks is expected to expand into several new markets in 2020. The brand is also looking to continue its franchise development in 2020 by signing up to 10 new partners for 40 new locations.

Twin Peaks also dedicated part of 2019 to giving back to the community. During the Miss Twin Peaks pageant, the brand announced its lifetime donation amount of $750,000 to its national nonprofit partner Folds of Honor to help fund scholarships for families of fallen and disabled service members. Twin Peaks plans to continue this partnership in 2020.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 85 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 85 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

