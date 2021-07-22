Twin Peaks Drives Development Deeper Into Florida with New Franchise Deal

The ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement to add three locations throughout Daytona Beach to pipeline

Daytona Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Floridians can’t get enough of Twin Peaks ’ lodge mantality, which is why the brand is expanding its footprint throughout the Sunshine State with the recent execution of a new franchise deal.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Ricky Warman, along with his business partner Mike Cothern, to bring the brand’s acclaimed sports viewing experience to Daytona Beach. Warman expects to open three new lodges in the area, with the first of the new restaurants slated to open in fall of 2022.

Initially drawn to Twin Peaks due to its impressive sales and energetic, quality-driven environment, Warman invested in the brand’s Fort Myers lodge in 2015 before deciding to franchise locations throughout Daytona Beach.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Ricky to the Twin Peaks family as a franchisee,” Hummel said. “It’s been an incredible experience to watch him grow with our brand over the years and learn the ropes of being involved with his first location. Twin Peaks has already proven to be a popular spot throughout central and south Florida, and we can’t wait to continue rapidly growing within this great state and open our first Daytona Beach lodge.”

“When I joined the Twin Peaks team as an investor five years ago, I immediately knew it was going to be a brand I wanted to continue developing with,” Warman said. “As a franchisee, I couldn’t be more excited to take on new responsibilities that come with owning a restaurant while I expand this brand in an area that already feels like home to me. There’s no place like Twin Peaks in Daytona Beach, and after seeing the success of our Fort Myers restaurant, I feel confident that locals and visitors alike will quickly become huge fans of our scratch-made food, ice-cold beer, wall-to-wall TVs and top-notch service.”

