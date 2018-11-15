Twin Peaks Donates over $10,000 to Breast Cancer Education and Awareness

Dallas-based restaurant presents check for $10,722 to The Fairman-Adams Project

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Twin Peaks teamed up with The Fairman-Adams Project to aid them in the fight against breast cancer.

On Monday, Nov. 5, Twin Peaks Restaurants presented a check for $10,722 to The Fairman-Adams Project Founder Flozell Adams. Earlier this year, Twin Peaks pledged to donate $2 from every dessert sold on Fridays in October to breast cancer education and awareness.

The Fairman-Adams Project was founded by former Dallas Cowboy and Pittsburgh Steeler Flozell Adams in memory of his late mother, Rachel Fairman. Adams lost his mother to breast cancer and upon retiring from the NFL, he has dedicated his time to fight the disease that has claimed the lives of so many.

The nonprofit organization believes the fight against breast cancer starts with increasing awareness through education, providing diagnostic breast care services for patients diagnosed with the disease and supporting those in treatment.

Twin Peaks is so much more than the typical sports bar. The lodge welcomes every guest with primetime matchups on wall-to-wall TVs. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with an ice-cold, 29-degree draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.

Twin Peaks currently has 84 locations in 26 states. More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

